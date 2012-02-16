QUITO Feb 16 Ecuador does not plan to issue foreign bonds this year, which would have marked the first time the nation did so since defaulting on $3.2 billion worth of foreign debt in 2008, President Rafael Correa said on Thursday.

"We don't have a pilot project, we've got funding ... we don't have an urge to return to international financial markets," Correa said during a meeting with foreign reporters.

In recent years Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China. (Reporting By Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)