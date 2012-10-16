* Chevron says it will challenge court decision
QUITO Oct 16 Ecuadorean plaintiffs on Tuesday
said an order issued by a court in the Andean country lets them
seize some $200 million worth of assets belonging to Chevron
in a new legal blow to the No. 2 U.S. oil company.
The plaintiffs from villages in the oil-rich Amazon won an
$18.2 billion case against the oil giant over claims that
Texaco, bought by Chevron in 2001, contaminated the area from
1964 to 1992. Damages were increased to $19 billion in July.
Among the assets ordered turned over are $96.3 million that
Ecuador's government owes Chevron, money held in Ecuadorean bank
accounts by Chevron, and licensing fees generated by the use of
the company's trademarks in the country, the plaintiffs said.
"This is a huge first step for the rainforest villagers on
the road to collecting the entire $19 billion judgment," Pablo
Fajardo, the lead lawyer for the communities, said on Tuesday, a
day after the order was issued.
The battle between Chevron and the Ecuadorean plaintiffs has
lasted for nearly two decades and is being fought in courts both
inside and outside the Andean country.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt by
Chevron to preemptively block enforcement efforts in the United
States. Earlier this year the plaintiffs filed lawsuits in
Brazil and Canada in a bid to enforce the ruling.
The plaintiffs accuse Texaco of causing illnesses among
locals by dumping drilling waste in unlined pits. Chevron denies
the accusations and says Texaco properly cleaned up all the pits
for which it was responsible.
The company claims that the judgment, imposed by an
Ecuadorean court in 2011, was fraudulent and unenforceable.
James Craig, a spokesman for Chevron, said the company
intends to challenge the latest ruling, which was issued by a
court in the Amazon town of Lago Agrio.
"Today's order is not surprising, since the plaintiffs have
shown they are able to get any order they wish granted by the
Lago Agrio court. In the past the plaintiffs' lawyers have been
involved in ghost-writing orders for the court," Craig said.
Chevron is pursuing a racketeering suit against a New York
attorney, Steven Donziger, a group of Ecuadoreans and
environmental groups that helped win the judgment, accusing them
of intimidation and extortion.
It has also challenged the judgment before an international
arbitration panel under a trade agreement between the United
States and Ecuador. The panel is scheduled to begin hearing the
dispute in November.
Oil companies are watching the case closely because it may
affect other cases accusing companies of polluting the areas
where they operate.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Tim
Dobbyn)