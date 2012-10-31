QUITO Oct 31 Ecuadorean plaintiffs plan to file
a lawsuit against Chevron in Argentina, their third legal
attempt outside the Andean country to enforce a $19 billion
ruling against the U.S. oil company for pollution, a source with
direct knowledge of the case said.
The 2011 judgment against Chevron is one of the
biggest rulings for environmental damage and is being tracked
closely by the global oil industry.
The source told Reuters that the plaintiffs' legal team
would file a lawsuit against Chevron in an Argentine court.
Other sources said the legal team is due to hold a news
conference in Buenos Aires on Wednesday afternoon to announce
the suit.
Since Chevron has barely any assets in Ecuador, the
claimants are trying to get the ruling enforced outside the
OPEC-member country. The plaintiffs' lawyers filed a similar
lawsuit in Brazil in June and another one in Canada in May.