QUITO Oct 31 Ecuadorean plaintiffs plan to file a lawsuit against Chevron in Argentina, their third legal attempt outside the Andean country to enforce a $19 billion ruling against the U.S. oil company for pollution, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

The 2011 judgment against Chevron is one of the biggest rulings for environmental damage and is being tracked closely by the global oil industry.

The source told Reuters that the plaintiffs' legal team would file a lawsuit against Chevron in an Argentine court.

Other sources said the legal team is due to hold a news conference in Buenos Aires on Wednesday afternoon to announce the suit.

Since Chevron has barely any assets in Ecuador, the claimants are trying to get the ruling enforced outside the OPEC-member country. The plaintiffs' lawyers filed a similar lawsuit in Brazil in June and another one in Canada in May.