* Judges say panel's order is unconstitutional
* Refer Chevron appeal to Ecuador's Supreme Court
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Feb 20 A court in Ecuador has
rejected an order by arbitrators that an $18 billion pollution
ruling against Chevron should be frozen, but the judges
referred an appeal by the U.S. oil company to the country's
Supreme Court.
A year after the landmark decision against Chevron, a panel
working for The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration told
Ecuador last week to take all necessary measures to suspend
enforcement of the award at home and abroad.
But in a ruling made public on Monday, the court that has
been considering the case in the remote Amazon jungle region of
Sucumbios said Ecuador should not comply with that order.
"A simple arbitral award ... cannot force judges to infringe
the human rights of our citizens," said the court, adding that
abiding by the panel's order would be unconstitutional and would
lead to the breach of international human rights conventions.
The court said it had accepted an appeal filed by Chevron,
however, and referred it to the Supreme Court in the clearest
sign yet that the litigation, which has already run nearly 20
years, could drag on for more years.
The plaintiffs say The Hague panel's ruling will not affect
their plans to collect on the $18 billion award in other
countries where Chevron has assets.
"We intend to do everything in our power to ensure Chevron's
management team meets the company's legal obligations and pays
the full amount of the judgment," said Pablo Fajardo, the lead
lawyer for the plaintiffs.
The Sucumbios court also said the original ruling was now
enforceable because Chevron did not offer to pay a bond, which
would have suspended the ruling during the company's appeal.
CASE WATCHED CLOSELY
Plaintiffs' spokeswoman Karen Hinton said a judge at the
court now needed to certify the ruling formally.
"Once he does that (could be next three weeks or so), we can
enforce," she told Reuters by email.
California-based Chevron inherited the case with its 2001
takeover of Texaco, which had left Ecuador nine years earlier.
The plaintiffs accused Texaco of causing illnesses among the
local population by dumping drilling waste in unlined pits. They
launched their case in 1993 in New York, before it was moved to
the court in the town of Lago Agrio nearly a decade later.
Chevron denies the accusations. It says Texaco did not
pollute the jungle, and that it properly cleaned up all the pits
for which it was responsible. The case is being watched closely
by the oil industry for precedents that could influence other
claims by states accusing multinational companies of pollution.
Activists portray the long legal battle as a fight for
justice. Chevron says the proceedings have been driven more by
opportunism and greedy lawyers. The saga has spawned lots of
accusations of dirty tricks and bribery.
"Chevron is prepared to defend against any effort by the
plaintiffs to commence enforcement actions, and to hold the
plaintiffs' lawyers accountable for their fraud," said Chevron
spokesman James Craig.
Working under rules set by the U.N. Commission on
International Trade Law, the panel must decide whether it has
jurisdiction in the case and could also consider whether Ecuador
violated an investment treaty with the United States, given
Chevron's allegations that it did not receive a fair trial.
Arbitration could then take years, if the last Chevron
dispute with Ecuador is any guide. It took four years for the
panel to order Ecuador to pay Chevron $96 million in connection
with claims made in its courts in the 1990s.