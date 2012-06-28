* Amazon residents eye Chevron assets in Brazil
* U.S. company says Ecuador ruling is product of fraud
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, June 27 Ecuadorean plaintiffs have filed
a second lawsuit outside the Andean country, this time in
Brazil, in a bid to enforce an $18 billion court ruling against
U.S. oil company Chevron for polluting the Amazon, their lawyers
said on Wednesday.
The 2011 judgment against Chevron is one of the
biggest rulings ever for environmental damage. The legal case
has spanned nearly two decades and is being watched closely by
multinationals accused of pollution elsewhere in the world.
Issued by an Ecuadorean court in Lago Agrio, the jungle
region at the heart of the dispute, the original ruling was
upheld by an appeals court in January - but Chevron has appealed
to Ecuador's Supreme Court.
Since Chevron no longer has assets in Ecuador, the
plaintiffs are trying to get the ruling enforced outside the
OPEC-member country. Last month they filed a legal lawsuit
against the oil company in Canada.
"(It) is the second filing to force the company to pay for
the clean-up of a disaster that decimated indigenous groups and
caused an outbreak of cancer and other oil-related diseases,"
the plaintiffs said in a statement.
The new lawsuit, filed in the Superior Tribunal of Justice
in Brazil's capital of Brasilia, targets Chevron operations in
the South American country, the statement said.
However, Brazilian courts will not review the case just yet,
said Brazilian litigator Sergio Bermudes, who represents the
plaintiffs.
"The Superior Tribunal of Justice will only analyze whether
the Ecuador decision meets the requirements of Brazilian law for
enforcement of foreign judgment," Bermudes said.
This latest legal challenge against Chevron in Brazil
follows on from lawsuits filed in March seeking some $20 billion
in damages and criminal charges against Chevron and drilling
operator Transocean for a spill in Chevron's offshore Frade
field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
Both Chevron and Transocean have said they have done nothing
wrong, that they are innocent of any crimes and will defend
their employees against civil and criminal
charges.
LONG LEGAL SAGA
The plaintiffs in Ecuador accused Texaco, which was later
taken over by Chevron, of causing illnesses among indigenous
people by dumping drilling waste in unlined pits in the 1970s
and 1980s.
Chevron denies the accusations. It says Texaco did not
pollute the jungle and that it properly cleaned up all the pits
for which it was responsible.
"The Ecuador judgment is a product of bribery, fraud, and it
is illegitimate. The company does not believe that the Ecuador
judgment is enforceable in any court that observes the rule of
law," Chevron said in a statement on Wednesday.
The case has become a cause celebre for environmental
activists who cast the decision in favor of the plaintiffs as a
victory of David versus Goliath proportions.
Filled with intrigue, accusations of corruption, bribery and
dirty tricks, the complicated case is now being fought on
multiple fronts including in Ecuador's Supreme Court, a New York
court handling a racketeering lawsuit filed by the company, and
an international arbitration tribunal.