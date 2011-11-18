* Tax reform would have provided $400 mln in tax revenues
* Opposition lawmaker says Correa rivals gaining ground
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, Nov 17 Ecuador's Congress rejected a
proposal to hike taxes on Thursday, dealing a blow to leftist
President Rafael Correa who has regularly counted on votes from
a splintered opposition to pass laws.
The measure would have provided some $400 million a year in
additional revenues for the government, whose budget calls for
increased spending in 2012. [ID:nN1E7A0218]
The ruling Alianza Pais political movement has never had a
solid majority in Congress. But since Correa first took office
in 2007, it has frequently rallied support from opposition
lawmakers to pass legislation.
However, Alianza Pais lost sway in the unicameral Congress
this year when several lawmakers switched to the opposition
over differences with Correa, whom political rivals say is
concentrating too much power.
Correa won a referendum in May over 10 reforms, including
some aimed at overhauling the justice system. Critics say the
changes threaten the balance of power because they give the
government a bigger say on judicial appointments.
"The opposition is gaining ground in the assembly ... .
Next year is an electoral year and I think lawmakers will be
increasingly ashamed of voting in line with the government,"
said Vicente Taiano, who belongs to a conservative party.
Oil is Ecuador's main revenue earner, and high crude prices
in the past few months have allowed Correa to boost spending on
hospitals, schools and roads, which has boosted his popularity
ahead of a general election set for early 2013.
Since defaulting on billions of dollars worth of foreign
debt in 2008, Ecuador has relied on credits from multilateral
lenders and loans from China to finance its fiscal deficit.
The bill had called for raising the tax on capital outflows
to 5 percent from 2 percent. It also aimed to increase duties
on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages and to impose a new
"green tax" on vehicles.
"It's obvious that opposition lawmakers have defended the
interests of the cigarette and beverage companies, the car
importers," said Alianza Pais deputy Paola Pabon.
The Correa government had argued the changes would only
affect the wealthy. Opponents said the tax measure would hurt
the working class as well.
"Rafael Correa is making Ecuadoreans poorer and poorer with
all these taxes," said opposition lawmaker Gilmar Gutierrez.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Xavier Briand)