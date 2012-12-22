QUITO Dec 22 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa
on Saturday announced a 9 percent increase in the minimum wage
for private-sector workers for 2013, a move that may help
consolidate his February re-election bid that polls broadly show
him favored to win.
The leftist Correa, who has won strong popular support for a
range of measures including expanding access to health care and
improving roads and highways, hiked the minimum wage to $318 per
month from $292 per month.
He made the decision unilaterally after being unable to
reach an agreement with business leaders, who say the
U.S.-trained economist has stifled economic growth through
constant confrontation with the private sector.
Correa wants the minimum wage eventually to reach a
"dignified salary" of $368 per month that would be on par with
the cost of basic goods, including groceries, clothing and
school fees.
He has gradually raised the minimum wage during almost six
years in office and insists companies should not report profits
while workers are not making enough to cover basic expenses.
Polls show Correa leading the Feb. 17 vote by as much as 30
percentage points over the nearest rival, although campaigning
does not officially start until January and public opinion is
famously volatile in the South American nation.
Ecuador adopted the dollar as its currency following a 1999
financial crisis.