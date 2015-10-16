QUITO Oct 16 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said on Friday he had accepted the resignations of three ministers as part of a cabinet shuffle that comes at a time when the Andean oil exporter is struggling with low oil prices.

Correa said Production Minister Nathalie Cely, who had helped the leftist government improve tense relations with the business sector, was among those who had resigned.

"She didn't totally share the vision of the president, which is her right, but this is a team," Correa said in a television interview in the border province of Carchi.

"There is the need to refresh the government team and I have asked for the resignation of all the ministers."

He said he had also accepted the resignation of the planning and tourism ministers.

In power since 2007, Correa remains broadly popular even though Ecuador, the smallest member of OPEC, has had to revise its economic growth target down to 0.4 percent for this year due to low oil prices. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Paul Simao)