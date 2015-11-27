(Adds embassy statement)
By Jaime Hamre
HAVANA Nov 27 Hundreds of Cubans protested at
the Ecuadorean embassy in Cuba on Friday, a day after the Andean
nation announced they would need visas to enter the country as
of Dec. 1.
The Cubans waved their passports and plane tickets and said
they were angry because they had already bought tickets under
the previous no-visa policy of Ecuador and wanted passage or
their money back.
An Ecuadorean diplomat told the crowd they would have to go
online and get a 90-day tourism visa and speak to the airlines
about refunds.
Cuban police secured the embassy, which they said was
closed. There was no violence.
"Now they are saying we can't travel to Ecuador because of
the Cubans who are skipping out. That's not our fault!" said
Ivan Balera, 51, who said he spent over $1,000 on his ticket.
The embassy said at a press conference that the web page for
applying for the visa is up and running, and Cubans will have to
work with airlines to change their tickets if they are not able
to obtain a visa in time.
"Governments can't intervene in commercial policies...
However... we are aware that the airlines are willing to issue
refunds," said Ecuadorean Consul Soraya Blanca Encalada.
Ecuador said it made the decision at a regional meeting on
Tuesday in El Salvador to discuss the future of thousands of
Cubans stranded at the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border en route to
the United States.
"We decided to impose the visa requirement for Cuban
citizens in order to discourage the flow of people seeking to
reach the United States," Ecuador's foreign minister, Xavier
Lasso, told reporters on Thursday.
Thousands of Cubans have traveled to Ecuador over the past
decade, some to purchase goods for resale at home and others to
settle. Many to use the country as an entry point for making the
perilous trek through Central America to the Mexican border with
the United States, where they are granted entry and residency,
unlike other migrants.
The office of Ecuador airline Tame in Havana posted a sign
on the door directing Cubans with tickets for after Dec. 1 to
contact the embassy.
"Nothing has been specified yet. We are supposed to receive
instructions on Monday," said a Tame office worker in Havana who
declined to give her name. She said it had not yet been decided
whether Tame would change its refund policy.
(Editing by Marc Frank and Dan Grebler)