By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, July 8 Ecuador plans to return to international debt markets late this year or early next year for the first time since it defaulted on part of its foreign debt in 2008, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

"We wanted ... to finance the budget for next year and rejoin the capital markets," Finance Minister Fausto Herrera told a news conference. "Potentially (it will take place) at the end of 2013 or early 2014."

The South American country's ambassador to Washington told Reuters in May that Ecuador planned to return to the global debt markets, five years after it defaulted on sovereign bonds worth $3.2 billion despite being able to pay.

Leftist President Rafael Correa's decision in December 2008 to default on Ecuador's sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt marked the second time in a decade that the country failed to pay its creditors.

Since the debt default, Ecuador, an OPEC member state of more than 14 million people whose currency is the U.S. dollar, has relied mostly on credits from China for financing needs.

Herrera said on Monday the government was negotiating a new loan of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion with China to help fund this year's budget.

The finance ministry said last week that it expected the national budget to be 20 percent bigger in 2013, at $32.4 billion, than it was in 2012.