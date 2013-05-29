(Adds comments from Cely, backgrounds, byline)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK May 29 Ecuador is planning to issue
sovereign debt, perhaps before the end of this year or in the
first quarter of 2014, marking a return to international debt
markets five years after it defaulted on $3.2 billion of
sovereign bonds despite an ability to pay.
"Yes, we are working on that," Ecuador's ambassador to the
United States, Nathalie Cely, said. "We don't know exactly the
month, but it could be as soon as the end of this year or the
first trimester of the next year. ... Certainly we have found a
lot of appetite for government bonds.
"There are a couple of investment banks that have visited me
in Washington to talk about that and to let me know they are
looking forward for our bond initiative," Cely told Reuters in a
telephone interview before meeting with investors in New York.
The details of any bond offering have not been worked out
yet, Cely said, but added that many banks have spoken to the
government and that she has had direct contact with Credit
Suisse about an offering. She said the bonds are expected to be
denominated in U.S. dollars.
The decision by President Rafael Correa in December 2008 to
default on Ecuador's sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt
marked the second time in a decade that the country failed to
pay its creditors.
At the time, Correa, a leftist who is a U.S.-trained
economist, said debt holders were "monsters" and that the debt
issued by past governments contained "illegalities."
Since the 2008 debt default, Ecuador, an OPEC member, has
relied on credits from China and other multilateral lenders for
financing.
"I think we have a sound track record of growth and
political stability that we have not had in the past," said
Cely, an economist who is close to newly re-elected Correa. She
added, "I don't find it ironic, but we are ready and at a
different moment than in the past."
She highlighted that Ecuador not only has oil revenue but
has improved its tax collection.
High oil prices and bigger tax revenues have allowed Ecuador
to spend heavily in recent years, spurring growth. But economic
expansion slowed to 5 percent last year from 8 percent in 2011.
Credit rating agencies, which slashed their credit opinions
in the wake of the default have pointed to improvements in
Ecuador's economic conditions.
In June of last year, Standard & Poor's upgraded Ecuador's
long-term sovereign credit rating to B from B-minus, citing
indications of better growth prospects and government revenues
on sustained higher levels of investment.
The government is hoping to pass a new mining law to ease
investment terms and allow more diversification of the economy
away from its dependence on oil.
Correa is now the longest-serving president since Ecuador's
democracy was re-established in 1979 following a military
dictatorship. He has strong support among the low-income
majority but has come under fire for concentrating power in his
own hands, sidelining critics within his party, taking a tough
line with foreign investors and bullying the media.
Cely, who arrived in Washington in January 2012 after
previously serving the government in various high-level economic
roles, is in New York to speak with investors and showcase the
government's stability and to show that it can push ahead with
reforms as well as development, such as the ambitious $12.5
billion Pacifico oil refinery project scheduled to begin in
2016.
Investors in New York will hear more on what Ecuador wants
to get out of a renegotiation of the investment protection
treaty with the United States, which would prevent U.S.
companies from filing for arbitration against the Andean nation.
"We are ready to sit down with the U.S.," Cely said, noting
that Ecuador requested a dialogue with Washington three weeks
ago.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Leslie Adler)