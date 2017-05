QUITO Nov 24 Ecuador's National Assembly on Tuesday approved the 2016 budget without making any changes to the $29.835 billion proposal put forward by Rafael Correa's government.

The OPEC nation's budget predicts economic growth will be 1 percent next year while the deficit will be 2.4 percent of GDP.

It also takes into account a projected drop in oil income and tax revenue.