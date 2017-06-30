FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador GDP grew 2.6 pct in first quarter of 2017 -central bank
June 30, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 15 hours ago

Ecuador GDP grew 2.6 pct in first quarter of 2017 -central bank

By Alexandra Valencia

1 Min Read

QUITO, June 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economy grew 2.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, because of a rise in exports and increased household consumption, the central bank said on Friday.

The OPEC member has suffered heavily from a fall in oil prices and a major earthquake last year, although the economy appears to be growing for the second consecutive quarter.

"The Ecuadorian economy is on a path of growth. We have already passed the bump ... and the figure ratifies that," Central Bank director Veronica Artola told reporters.

An agreement last year with the European Union helped boost exports, notably in fish and bananas, Artola said.

Both the oil and non-oil sectors grew, with oil expanding 1.6 percent and non-oil up 2.2 percent.

