BOGOTA, Sept 9 Ecuador's economy will grow
between 4.0 percent and 4.5 percent next year, while inflation
should be less than 3 percent, Finance Minister Fausto Herrera
said on Tuesday.
The oil-dependent nation, OPEC's smallest member, is also
facing a budget deficit of 4.0 to 5.0 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015, Herrera said in an interview.
"That's the objective of the monetary policy we have next
year and the budget will be adjusted based on that," Herrera
told Reuters on a visit to Colombia to sign a $617.6 million
loan deal with the Latin American Reserve Fund.
The central bank forecasts 4.0 percent growth this year,
compared with 4.5 percent in 2013. Inflation is expected to be
3.2 percent in 2014, compared with 2.7 percent last year.
Ecuador posted a $34.3 billion budget this year and has not
yet detailed its 2015 plan, which must be approved by Congress.
The country expects to raise oil output to 580,000 barrels
per day (bpd) by the end of this year from 560,000 bpd, the
minister said, and it expected income from its top export of
around $4 billion next year.
Ecuador will need to raise between $8 billion and $9 billion
through credit lines to finance the budget for 2015.
"We are working on new credit lines with China. We have a
line open with India, some with Russia," he said.
He added that Ecuador was also looking for financing from
multilateral organizations such as the World Bank and the
Inter-American Development Bank.
Ecuador has enjoyed steady economic growth over the last few
years, but the government has warned that 2014 and 2015 could be
"difficult" for public finances, as Quito directs large sums
toward its hydro-electric infrastructure.
Although Ecuador has strict rules about the development of
resources such as oil, the government is weighing allowing
foreign investment in the sector.
Several companies are interested in extraction operations in
the ITT oilfield, which has reserves of one billion barrels,
Herrera said. The field, located in the country's Amazon region,
would require investments of $5 billion, he added.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb;
Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito. Editing by
Andre Grenon)