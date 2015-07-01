QUITO, June 30 Ecuador's economy grew 3 percent
in the first quarter compared with the same period last year and
was fueled by the non-oil sector, the central bank said on
Tuesday
In 2014, Ecuador's economy grew 3.5 percent in the first
quarter from the year-ago period.
The non-oil sector expanded 3.7 percent between January and
March, notably in the construction, manufacturing and trade
sectors, according to a bank statement.
The slump in international oil prices caused a drop in the
oil sector of 1.9 percent.
Ecuador is the smallest member of OPEC and depends heavily
on oil and mining. Its economy grew 3.8 percent in 2014 and is
projected this year to expand 1.9 percent.
The central bank earlier this month revised the inflation
forecast for this year to 1.9 percent from 4.1 percent, due to
the fall in oil prices and a strengthening dollar.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ken Wills)