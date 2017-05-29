QUITO May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president,
Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the
Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease
pressure on its economy.
OPEC's smallest member has steep public debt due to
short-term bonds and loans from key ally China, Ecuador's top
financier, largely accrued under ex-president Rafael Correa.
According to Correa's former government, Ecuador this year
has to cough up some $6 billion for debt payments and
oil-for-loans, mostly to China.
As the country is squeezed by lower crude prices and steep
borrowing rates, analysts have said the best option to raise
fresh cash is to renegotiate current debts.
"We will go to whatever instances are necessary to be able
to refinance this debt," Moreno told journalists.
"I've spoken with (Chinese) President Xi Jinping about the
possibility that we could at least establish longer maturities
to allow more resources for national projects," added Moreno,
who has promised a swath of social spending.
Further details were not immediately available.
Moreno, a former vice president under Correa, has promised
to govern in a more conciliatory style and improve relations
with business.
Last week Moreno said he had reached out to the World Bank
for potential financing that could help him fund ambitious
social programs including free education, health and housing for
lower-income families, and subsidies to eradicate extreme
poverty.
