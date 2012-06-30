* Economy forecast to grow 5.4 percent in 2012
* S&P upgraded Ecuador's rating earlier this month
QUITO, June 30 Ecuador's economy grew 4.8
percent in the first quarter this year compared to the same
period last year, slowing from a year-on-year growth rate of 6.1
percent in the previous quarter, President Rafael Correa said on
Saturday.
Higher oil export revenues together with increased tax
collection have allowed the government to ramp up welfare
spending in recent years, which has spurred economic growth.
"In the first three months of 2012, and this is official
data from the Central Bank, we've had a growth rate of 4.8
percent," Correa said in his weekly television address.
Ecuador's economy grew 7.8 percent in 2011, more than double
the 2010 growth rate. The OPEC nation expanded 3.6 percent in
2010 and 0.4 percent in 2009.
The government has vowed to continue spending heavily to
spur growth in 2012 as it heads toward a presidential election
scheduled for February 2013. Correa is expected to run for
re-election but has yet to make an official announcement.
The Andean nation forecasts that the gross domestic product
will expand 5.4 percent in 2012.
The country's good economic performance led Standard &
Poor's to upgrade Ecuador's long-term sovereign rating to B from
B-minus in early June.
However, the Correa government has failed to diversify the
economy away from its dependence on oil exports and Ecuador
could suffer if crude prices continue falling.
Ecuador's 2012 budget forecasts oil prices at an average of
$79.70 per barrel this year. Correa said that Ecuador's oil sold
at an average of $106 per barrel in the first six months of the
year.
"We're doing quite well. The first semester was
extraordinary and we'd only fail with the budget if oil prices
fall below $53 (on average in the next six months), and that's
very difficult, although not impossible," Correa said.
He said the country has at least $600 million in spare funds
to finance public spending if oil revenues fall sharply.
Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day
and i s OPEC's smallest member.