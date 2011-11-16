* Cenbank outlook exceeds official government forecast

* State spending fueling economic growth, inflation (Adds details, background)

QUITO Nov 16 Ecuador's economy should grow 6.5 percent this year, the country's central bank said on Wednesday, in a forecast that outstrips the the official government outlook.

Growth will be led by construction, expected to expand 14 percent, followed by electricity and water, and manufacturing, which are seen growing 8 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, the central bank said.

The government's official estimate is for growth of of 5.24 percent, while a budget bill forecasts expansion next year at 5.35 percent.

High oil prices have allowed leftist President Rafael Correa to boost spending on hospitals, roads and schools, which has improved his popularity among the country's poor majority and put him in position for a likely reelection bid in 2013.

Increased state spending has also stoked inflation.

In the first 10 months of the year consumer prices increased 4.67 percent, already above the government's 4.47 percent target for 2011.

Economic growth in the Andean country depends heavily on oil prices. Ecuador, OPEC's smallest member, currently produces around 500,000 barrels of oil a day. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)