* Prices rose 4.88 percent in the 12 months through August
* Andean country forecasts 2012 inflation of 5.14 percent
QUITO, Sept 6 Ecuador's consumer prices rose
0.29 percent in August, compared with an increase of 0.26 the
previous month, the Andean country's official statistics agency
said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose rapidly in the OPEC-member nation in
late 2011 and earlier this year as heavy rains destroyed crops,
pushing up food prices.
But inflation has steadied in recent months, and it looks
like price increases will be below the government's 5.14 percent
target for the full year.
The weather improved in recent months, and food prices, the
sector that usually drives inflation, decreased in May and were
almost flat in June.
Food prices picked up slightly in July and August, pushing
overall inflation up in the past two months. The agency did not
give a reason for the increase in food prices.
"Inflation in the food and nonalcoholic beverages sector
reached 0.45 percent in August 2012," the INEC statistics agency
said in a statement.
Also fueling inflation last month were transportation and
the alcoholic beverage, tobacco and medicine sector.
In the 12 months ended in August, prices rose 4.88 percent,
slowing from the 5.09 percent increase in the year ended in
July. Meanwhile, accumulated inflation in the first eight months
of 2012 was 2.97 percent, below the 3.49 percent reported for
the year-earlier period.
Ecuador's inflation rate tends to be volatile. Consumer
prices fell 0.19 percent in May, but rose 0.49 percent in August
last year.