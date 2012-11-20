QUITO Nov 19 Ecuador's President Rafael Correa
holds a commanding lead ahead of February's election as an
opinion poll published on Monday showed him more than 30 points
ahead of his closest rival.
High government spending on roads, hospitals and schools has
made the 49-year-old economist very popular with the low-income
majority, and he will have the advantage of facing a divided
opposition that will include at least five other candidates.
According to a poll by local pollster Cedatos, Correa would
win 52 percent of votes, 31 percentage points more than
banker-turned-politician Guillermo Lasso, who hails from the
coastal city of Guayaquil.
The Cedatos poll shows that support for Correa, who has
boosted social spending and given the state a key roll in the
economy, has decreased slightly in the past month. The company's
previous poll published in October showed Correa winning 55
percent of votes, 32 percentage points more than Lasso.
Although Correa usually avoids naming Lasso, he has
increased attacks against banks in recent weeks, blaming them
for a 1999 crisis that saw thousands of account holders lose
part of their savings.
He introduced a bill in Congress last month calling for
higher taxes on banks to finance a welfare program. Bankers say
the bill is a ploy to confiscate their profits.
"Banks have launched a horrific campaign against the
government," the socialist leader told reporters on Monday as he
denounced "the supremacy of capital over human beings."
Lasso, who is running on a platform of lower taxes and
incentives to private investors to boost job creation, will have
difficulty in denting Correa's support among the poor, many of
whom still distrust the banking system.
Other candidates are former President Lucio Gutierrez;
Alberto Acosta, a former Correa ally; and Alvaro Noboa, a banana
magnate who will run for the presidency for the fifth time.
In power since 2007 and a member of a Latin American leftist
bloc led by Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, Correa has given the state
a key role in a small economy very dependent on oil and bananas.
Critics say Correa has grabbed too much power and clamped
down on media freedom. They accuse him of scaring off foreign
investors with a 2008 debt default and failing to diversify the
economy from its dependence on oil exports.
Cedatos interviewed some 2,300 people in 15 cities
throughout Ecuador and the poll has a margin of error of 4
percentage points.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)