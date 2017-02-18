GUAYAQUIL/QUITO Feb 18 A former oil minister's
accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in
graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as
the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a
presidential election on Sunday.
Carlos Pareja, a fugitive accused of accepting $1 million in
bribes to secure Petroecuador contracts for companies, has been
tweeting theatrically produced videos that accuse officials of
President Rafael Correa's administration of wrongdoing.
Vice President Jorge Glas, the running mate of ruling party
presidential candidate Lenin Moreno, is among those targeted in
the videos, which are divided into episodes with dramatic music
and even a lie detector test.
"He is the ringleader," Pareja said in a video posted this
month, although he has yet to provide specific details.
Glas, who oversaw the oil and infrastructure sectors while
serving as strategic sectors minister, has denied any
wrongdoing. Pareja has not implicated Moreno, a paraplegic
former U.N. envoy on disability.
The saga, coupled with the emerging scandal that Brazilian
conglomerate Odebrecht paid $33.5 million in bribes to secure
contracts, has transfixed the oil-rich Andean nation of 16
million people and cast a shadow over Sunday's election.
Correa has slammed Pareja as a corrupt coward who is trying
to deflect blame for graft during the construction of the
Esmeraldas refinery. Correa says authorities opened a probe as
soon as irregular payments were detected.
But the mud-slinging is bad news for Ecuador's leftist
government, analysts say, in a close-fought election that could
spill over into an April runoff if Moreno fails to garner enough
votes on Sunday.
Driving school director Fermin Olmedo was planning to vote
for Moreno but was so turned off by the scandals that he now
supports conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.
"There was no control and they were all accomplices," said
Olmedo, 37, in the coastal city of Guyaquil. "They don't want
the truth to come out because it would be a big blow to the
government and these elections."
With polls showing Ecuadoreans now see corruption as one of
the top problems alongside the economy and unemployment, Moreno
has repeatedly said at campaign rallies that "major surgery" is
needed to clean out graft.
But pollsters warn it is tricky to measure how graft is
affecting the campaign.
Although Moreno remains the candidate best poised to win the
election, his popularity has been slipping: Some 32 percent of
Ecuadoreans said this month they would vote for him, down from
37 percent in October, according to top pollster Cedatos.
While the country's economic downturn is the top issue for
voters, corruption has become a growing concern, said Polibio
Cordova of Cedatos.
"As Mr. Moreno is the government candidate he is the one who
would be affected," said Cordova, adding that the corruption
cases may also have increased the number of undecided voters.
'WHERE IS THE MONEY?'
Ecuador is the first South American country to hold a
presidential election since Odebrecht admitted in a
leniency deal in December that it doled out hundreds of millions
of dollars in bribes from Peru to Panama to pocket contracts.
Ecuador has not made any arrests, although authorities are
investigating.
"Unfortunately the modus operandi of these companies is to
give tips to those in charge of managing contracts, and that's
hard to detect," Correa said during a recent press conference in
the coastal city of Manta.
Observers are scrutinizing Ecuador to see whether it will
follow Argentina, Brazil, and Peru in swerving right after a
decade-long "pink rule" in much of the region.
While Correa brought stability to the politically volatile
OPEC nation and launched popular social programs, many are fed
up with his confrontational style and rising unemployment.
"These scandals are one more little drop in the glass that
was already full," said systems engineer Ines Cueva, 42, who is
torn between Lasso or opposition rival Cynthia Viteri.
Some ruling party supporters, however, are unfazed by the
bribery revelations.
"Not all of them are perfect but they have done more than
those before them," said business student Genesis Mariscal, 22,
who added that she might have deserted Moreno had the opposition
been less "retrograde."
Disillusioned Correa supporters have little faith in Lasso,
whom they see as a stuffy elitist linked to the 1999 financial
crisis when hundreds of thousands lost their savings.
Lasso has defended himself saying Banco de Guayaquil, which
he presided over for almost two decades, was solid and survived
the meltdown.
At a recent rally to support Lasso, who promises thorough
graft probes, a man dressed as a rat held up wads of dollars and
a sign that read: "Where is the money?"
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Girish Gupta and Paul
Simao)