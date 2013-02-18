JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa easily won re-election on Sunday, securing a new four-year term to continue boosting state control over the Andean nation's economy.
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. factory activity edged up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, suggesting the economy is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year.