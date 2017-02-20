(Updates with leftist nearing margin needed for outright win)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia
QUITO Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin
Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday,
partial results showed, and was close to the margin needed to
avoid a runoff against conservative former banker Guillermo
Lasso.
In the event of a runoff, Ecuador's fragmented opposition is
expected to coalesce around Lasso amid anger over an economic
downturn and corruption scandals, although the ruling party has
strong support among the country's poor.
If Moreno prevails in the first round, Ecuador would buck
the recent trend of South American countries moving away from
the left - notably Argentina, Brazil and Peru - after a
decade-long commodities boom in the region rich in oil, metals
and soy.
In Sunday's nail biter election, Moreno, a disabled former
vice president, was a whisker short of the 40 percent of valid
votes and a 10 percentage point difference over the nearest
rival to avoid a second round vote on April 2.
He had 38.86 percent of valid votes versus 28.50 percent for
Lasso, with 80.5 percent of votes counted, according to the
official preliminary election count.
The head of the electoral council warned it was too early to
call and Moreno told cheering supporters in Quito he still
expected to reach the 40 percent threshold as votes from more
pro-government areas were counted.
But Lasso, 61, was already celebrating in his humid hometown
of Guayaquil by the Pacific Coast under a stream of confetti.
"My hands are extended to embrace every single Ecuadorean
who dreams of change," Lasso said, flanked by his wife and
surrounded by supporters chanting "Lasso President!"
Lasso has campaigned on a platform to revive the economy -
which is dependent on exports of oil, flowers and shrimp - by
slashing taxes, fostering foreign investment and creating a
million jobs in four years. His pro-business policies have some
fixed-income investors betting on a bonanza in Ecuador should he
win.
Lasso has also vowed to remove Wikileaks founder Julian
Assange from the Ecuadorean embassy in London and denounce
Venezuela's Socialist government.
'A NEW FACE'
The next president faces strong pressure to create jobs and
crack down on graft amid corruption scandals at state-run oil
company PetroEcuador and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht
.
"As president, Lasso would give this country a new face,"
said Maria Lourdes Rosales, a 54 year-old lawyer in Guayaquil.
"First with jobs, secondly by giving us back the dignity we've
lost with this corrupt government."
But Lasso has also alienated some voters who deem him a
stuffy elitist linked to the 1999 financial crisis when hundreds
of thousands lost their savings.
Moreno, 63, who lost the use of his legs two decades ago
after being shot during a robbery, has a more conciliatory style
than the pugnacious President Rafael Correa and has promised
benefits for the disabled, single mothers and the elderly.
"I want Ecuador to keep advancing and Lenin will help poor
people have a better life," said Margarita Revelo, a 40-year old
odontologist in the mountainous capital, Quito.
Critics say Moreno is woefully ill-equipped to overhaul an
economy ailing under low oil prices, steep debts, and high taxes
on the middle class.
His running mate, Jorge Glas, who as Strategic Sectors
minister oversaw the oil and infrastructure industries, has also
been accused by a fugitive oil minister of corruption in the
Petroecuador case. Glas has denied wrongdoing.
Correa, one of the key figures in Latin America's leftist
axis for years, has brought stability to the politically
turbulent country but has aggravated many with his
confrontational style.
He plans to move to Belgium with his Belgian wife after
leaving office.
The new president takes office May 24 for a four-year term.
(Additional reporting by Jose Llangari, Yury Garcia and Yolanda
Proaño; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz
and Mary Milliken)