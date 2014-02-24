(Adds analyst quote, updates results)
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO Feb 24 Ecuador's opposition won control
of the capital Quito and another major city in the oil-producing
Andean nation in elections on Sunday, preliminary results
showed, a result President Rafael Correa said threatened to make
the country harder to govern.
Opposition candidates won elections to run the local
governments of Quito and industrial city Cuenca, and maintained
control of the economic capital and port city of Guayaquil in an
unsettling result for the government.
"Quito is an important setback for the Citizen's Revolution
because it is important for stability," said Correa, speaking to
reporters at the offices of his Alianza Pais or Country Alliance
party, referring to his socialist political project.
Correa said the loss of Quito could make the country
"ungovernable" and accused associates of the winner, Mauricio
Rodas, of links with the "fascist right" wing in Venezuela,
saying they were "counting the days for the government to fall".
Venezuela has been shaken by a fortnight of violent
opposition protests over inflation, crime and economic shortages
that its socialist President Nicolas Maduro has blamed on
"fascists" seeking a coup with the backing of the United States.
But analysts say the defeat reflects dissatisfaction among
the electorate over the Correa administration's perceived
interference in local government and harsh criticism of
opponents during the campaign, and may force him to adopt a more
conciliatory style.
"What's needed now is the luck of a tight-rope walker, on a
cable stretched from one mountain to another and (Correa) trying
to find an equilibrium for the good of Ecuador," said political
analyst Patricia de la Torre.
Ecuador is the smallest member of the OPEC group of oil
producing nations, with output averaging 520,000 barrels per day
in January.
VOTER REBUKE
Mauricio Rodas, 38, a former presidential candidate and
lawyer, was elected mayor of Quito with 58.9 percent of votes
and Jaime Nebot secured re-election in Guayaquil with 63.75
percent, according to the National Electoral Council, with 96
percent of votes counted by Monday afternoon.
In the industrial city of Cuenca, Mauricio Cabrera had won
44.4 percent of votes, it said.
Correa said his movement had won the majority of city halls
in the provinces but appeared to acknowledge the losses in the
three biggest cities as a rebuke by the electorate.
"The biggest mistake we can make is believing that
everything is won. It's good that they gave us this shake-up so
that it is known that nothing is yet irreversible and this is
the revolution's big challenge," said Correa, who had appeared
prominently in the campaign to support his party's candidates.
But that failed to ensure re-election for outgoing Quito
mayor Barrero whose management of the city steadily lost him
popularity.
The elections were disputed by 5,651 candidates for the
posts of prefect or governor, mayor or council member.
Correa had warned in the run-up to the elections that defeat
in the capital city could tempt opposition leaders to use their
power to destabilize the country, a "tactic" he said was behind
the protests in Venezuela.
Opposition victors dismissed the idea. Incoming Quito mayor
Rodas said he would focus on working for the good of the city.
Guayaquil victor Nebot, who has frequently clashed with Correa
over projects, in turn warned Correa to avoid meddling in local
government.
"Never will I interfere with (Correa's) functions because
I'm a democrat. Don't interfere with mine," he said.
