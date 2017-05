Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C on stage) and supporters celebrate in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

QUITO Ecuador's leftist candidate Lenin Moreno was ahead in the presidential election with 51.05 percent of votes versus 48.95 percent for his right-wing challenger Guillermo Lasso, according to the electoral council website with 91.08 percent of ballots counted on Sunday night.

Both candidates had previously proclaimed themselves winners based on two separate exit polls, setting the stage for possible protests in the historically volatile Andean nation.

