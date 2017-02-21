QUITO Feb 21 Ecuador's presidential election will go to a second round pitting leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral council said on Tuesday.

Preliminary results from Sunday's first round show Moreno winning but having to face Lasso again in an April 2 runoff. When asked if that could change, electoral body president Juan Pablo Pozo told reporters: "No, it's not possible."

