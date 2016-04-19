UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve sales
* Move comes as Goldman warns of renewed 2018 oil glut (Adds comments, updates prices)
ECUADOR ESMERALDAS REFINERY BEGAN OPERATING AT 41.5 PCT CAPACITY - PETROECUADOR
* Move comes as Goldman warns of renewed 2018 oil glut (Adds comments, updates prices)
BEIJING, May 23 China's April diesel exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.23 million tonnes, while gasoline exports rose 28.7 percent to 910,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.