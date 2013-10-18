NEW YORK Oct 18 Fitch Ratings on Friday
upgraded Ecuador's sovereign foreign currency credit rating one
notch to B from B-minus, citing "healthy" economic growth and
monetary and financial stability underpinned by its dollarized
economy.
The rating, still deep in the speculative grade category,
has a stable outlook.
In addition to the dollarized economy providing an anchor
for Ecuador, Fitch said there is a steady easing of external and
fiscal financing risks.
The factors contributing to that easing of risks, Fitch said
in a statement, are: "still favorable international oil prices,
improved prospects in the oil sector and continued availability
of bilateral financing from China and multilaterals."