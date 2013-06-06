QUITO, June 6 Ecuador's annual inflation rate eased to 3.01 percent in May, while consumer prices decreased 0.22 percent month-on-month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday. The central bank forecasts full-year inflation of 4.4 percent in 2013. Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in 2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the 3.33 percent seen in 2010. Here is the breakdown of inflation data: May April May 2012 Change on -0.22 +0.18 -0.19 month (pct) Change on +3.01 +3.03 +4.85 year (pct) Index (base 143.17 143.49 138.99 year 2004) Food & -0.90 -0.19 -0.88 beverage