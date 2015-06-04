QUITO, June 4 Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.55 percent in May from 4.32 percent in the previous month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday. Consumer prices rose 0.18 percent, month-on-month in May compared with a 0.84 percent increase in April, the office said. Since January, Ecuador has been using a modified basket of 60 products and services for its inflation calculations. The government estimates inflation will be 3.9 percent for 2015, although authorities in the OPEC country have said the forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil prices. Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.67 percent in 2014. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 Change on year (pct) 4.55 4.32 3.41 Change on month (pct) 0.18 0.84 -0.04 Index (base year 2014) 103.32 103.14 98.82 Food & beverage 0.23 1.63 -0.94 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alan Crosby)