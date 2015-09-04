QUITO, Sept 4 Ecuador's inflation rate hit 4.1 percent in the 12 months to the end of August, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, roughly unchanged from a year earlier. Consumer prices were approximately unchanged from July, dropping by 0.001 percent, the statistics agency reported. Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent and had initially projected that consumer prices would rise 3.9 percent this year, though authorities have said they may revise that target. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: August 2015 July 2015 August 2014 Change on year (pct) 4.14 4.36 4.15 Change on month (pct) -0.001 -0.08 0.21 Index (base year 2014) 103.65 103.65 99.53 Food & beverage 0.04 -0.30 0.74 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Paul Simao)