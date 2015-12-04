COLUMN-Our rules-based system has failed, culture is only remedy: James Saft
May 8 In regulation and in business, our decades-long obsession with rules-based systems is a failure.
QUITO, Dec 4 Ecuador's inflation rate fell to 3.40 percent in the 12 months to the end of November, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. Consumer prices rose 0.11 percent from the previous month, the agency added. Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent and forecasts that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this year. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Change on year (pct) 3.40 3.48 3.76 Change on month (pct) 0.11 -0.09 0.18 Index (base year 2014) 103.95 103.84 100.53 Food & beverage 0.05 -0.39 0.58 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
May 8 In regulation and in business, our decades-long obsession with rules-based systems is a failure.
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.