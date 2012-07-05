* Ecuador forecasts 2012 annual inflation of 5.14 pct
* Consumer prices fall 0.19 percent in May
QUITO, July 5 Consumer prices in Ecuador rose
0.18 percent in June, while the Andean nation posted a 0.19
percent decrease the previous month, the country's official
statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose rapidly in the OPEC-member nation in
late 2011 and earlier this year as heavy rains destroyed crops,
pushing up food prices.
But the weather has improved in recent weeks and food
prices, the sector that usually drives inflation upward,
decreased in May. In June, prices of the food and non-alcoholic
beverages sector increased 0.04 percent, the INEC statistics
agency said.
"The recreation and culture sector was the one that fueled
the Consumer Price Index (in June)," the INEC said in a
statement.
The 0.18 percent inflation rate was the highest for the
month of June since 2009, when prices decreased 0.08 percent.
In the 12 months to June, prices rose 5.00 percent,
accelerating from the 4.85 percent increase in the 12-month
period to May this year.
The government of leftist President Rafael Correa has
forecast annual inflation of 5.14 percent this year.
Ecuador's inflation rate tends to be volatile. Consumer
prices rose 0.16 percent in April and 0.04 percent in June 2011.
Ecuador adopted the U.S. dollar as its currency in 2000 in
the aftermath of a debt default, which limits the central bank's
monetary policy tools to fight inflation.