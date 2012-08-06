Goldman Sachs boost rates for savers in bid to attract deposits
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
QUITO Aug 6 Consumer prices in Ecuador rose 0.26 percent in July, compared with the 0.18 percent increase posted by the Andean nation the previous month, the country's official statistics agency said on Monday.
The government of socialist President Rafael Correa has forecast annual inflation of 5.14 percent this year.
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close