QUITO, May 7 Ecuador's annual inflation rate
accelerated to 3.03 percent in April, while consumer prices rose
0.18 percent month-on-month, the government's statistics office
said on Tuesday.
The government of socialist President Rafael Correa expects
annual inflation of around 5 percent this year.
Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in
2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the
3.33 percent seen in 2010.
Here is the breakdown of inflation data:
April March April 2012
Change on +0.18 +0.44 +0.16
month (pct)
Change on +3.03 +3.01 +5.42
year (pct)
Index (base 143.49 143.23 139.26
year 2004)
Food & -0.19 +0.77 -0.42
beverage