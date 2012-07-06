QUITO, July 5 Ecuador's government said on Thursday the Latin American Reserve Fund has granted the Andean nation a loan worth $515 million, which the government will use to prop up its balance of payments amid lower oil export revenues.

Leftist President Rafael Correa said on Saturday that even if oil prices continue falling, Ecuador has enough funds to finance its 2012 budget, which calls for increased state spending ahead of the February 2013 presidential election.

However, the country depends heavily on oil export revenues for economic growth and would suffer badly if crude prices fall in the medium term. Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is OPEC's smallest member.

"The board of directors of the Latin American Reserve Fund (FLAR) approved, a few minutes ago, a loan for Ecuador worth $514.6 million, resources that will help the country finance its balance of payments," Ecuador's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

FLAR is a multilateral lender integrated by Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. One of the group's tasks is to support the balance of payments of member countries by granting loans or guaranteeing third-party loans.

Ecuador's economy expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, and the government forecasts economic growth in 2012 of 5.4 percent, well below the 7.8 percent expansion rate posted for 2011.

After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China. (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia; editing by Todd Eastham)