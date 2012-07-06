QUITO, July 5 Ecuador's government said on
Thursday the Latin American Reserve Fund has granted the Andean
nation a loan worth $515 million, which the government will use
to prop up its balance of payments amid lower oil export
revenues.
Leftist President Rafael Correa said on Saturday that even
if oil prices continue falling, Ecuador has enough funds to
finance its 2012 budget, which calls for increased state
spending ahead of the February 2013 presidential election.
However, the country depends heavily on oil export revenues
for economic growth and would suffer badly if crude prices fall
in the medium term. Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of
crude oil per day and is OPEC's smallest member.
"The board of directors of the Latin American Reserve Fund
(FLAR) approved, a few minutes ago, a loan for Ecuador worth
$514.6 million, resources that will help the country finance its
balance of payments," Ecuador's Finance Ministry said in a
statement on Thursday.
FLAR is a multilateral lender integrated by Bolivia,
Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. One
of the group's tasks is to support the balance of payments of
member countries by granting loans or guaranteeing third-party
loans.
Ecuador's economy expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter
of this year, and the government forecasts economic growth in
2012 of 5.4 percent, well below the 7.8 percent expansion rate
posted for 2011.
After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on
$3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met
funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.
(Reporting By Eduardo Garcia; editing by Todd Eastham)