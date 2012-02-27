* Correa says fighting 'media dictatorship'
* Rights groups accuse him of undermining media
* Court case stems from column calling him dictator
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Feb 27 Ecuador's leftist president,
Rafael Correa, on Monday pardoned three newspaper publishers and
a former columnist who had been sentenced to jail and ordered to
pay $40 million damages in a libel case that angered media
freedom advocates.
Since taking office in 2007, Correa has been sparring with
journalists whom he accuses of trying to undermine his rule of
the South American OPEC member. Media critics accuse him of
muzzling them and behaving like an autocrat.
"I've decided to ... pardon the accused and grant them
remission of the sentences that they rightly received," Correa
said in a televised speech, using special presidential privilege
to grant pardons.
The Andean country's Supreme Court earlier this month
ratified the jail sentences against three publishers at
pro-opposition daily El Universo for libeling Correa.
Together with columnist Emilio Palacio, they were also
sentenced to pay $40 million to the president - a sum that
shocked global media watchdogs.
Palacio's February 2011 article, titled "No To Lies,"
referred to Correa as "the Dictator" and alleged he told troops
to open fire "without warning on a hospital full of civilians
and innocent people" during a police uprising against him.
The sentence was described by media freedom advocates as a
blow to democracy, but Correa in his speech depicted the
tensions with privately owned media as a fight for justice.
"They have been talking about a dictatorship and they were
right because there's a dictatorship and there's a government
that has been fighting that dictatorship, the dictatorship of
the media," Correa said.
He said he also pardoned two journalists who were sentenced
to pay $1 million each for libeling Correa in a book that
alleged he was aware his older brother, Fabricio Correa, was
illegally awarded public contracts.
The Miami-based Inter American Press Association
said media freedom was still under attack in Ecuador regardless
of Correa's decision.
"What the Ecuadorean people cannot lose sight of is that
there will continue the precedent of a president coercing his
country's press with legal threats," IAPA President Milton
Coleman said in a statement.
El Universo said in its online edition that it would wait
until the sentences were officially dropped to make a statement
on Correa's decision.
'CITIZENS' REVOLUTION'
Correa, 48, has quarreled with foreign oil investors, local
banks, telecommunications companies, the U.S. government and the
Catholic Church.
He says his "citizens' revolution" redistributes power among
the poor majority and weakens a political elite bent on sharing
power and wealth among themselves in the resource-rich nation.
Correa remains popular thanks to high government spending on
roads, hospitals and schools. His government has not faced the
kind of widespread social protests that forced three presidents
to step down in the decade before he took office.
Critics say that like his allies Hugo Chavez in Venezuela
and Evo Morales in Bolivia, Correa has undermined Congress and
the judiciary to concentrate his power.
Although he has not said if he will run for re-election next
year, he is well positioned to win the February 2013 vote given
that the opposition is divided and lacks a charismatic leader.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Peter Cooney)