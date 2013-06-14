* President Correa has quarreled with media since 2007
* Opposition lawmakers wear gags during debate in Congress
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, June 14 Ecuador's Congress on Friday
passed a law creating a state watchdog to regulate newspaper and
television content, a move critics called a blow to free speech
but the government hailed as a step toward more balanced media.
The law represents a victory for socialist President Rafael
Correa's in his six-year battle with the country's media during
which he has sued several media outlets for libel and insulted
reporters with epithets such as "wild beasts" and "rabid dogs."
Opposition lawmakers, who wore gags during the debate, say
the law will allow the government to control media through
loosely defined regulations that require information be accurate
and balanced.
Government officials, however, said it will make
communications more democratic.
"This law is a milestone that separates the before and after
in the history of communication and access to information by all
Ecuadoreans," Political Management Minister Betty Tola told
reporters.
Several rights groups including the Committee to Protect
Journalists and Amnesty International have expressed concern
that the Correa government might be trampling on freedom of
expression.
"One of this law's main flaws is the creation of a new
mechanism for regulating the traditional media and their
websites. Another is its attempt to influence how the profession
of journalism is defined and practiced," Reporters Without
Borders said on Friday.
The law calls for the creation of a watchdog that can impose
fines and force media outlets to issue public apologies if it
concludes that they defamed people or that the information
published could prompt a "violent" reaction from an audience.
LAW PROVISIONS
The law also calls for a redistribution of broadcast
frequencies and reserves 33 percent of frequencies for state
media, 33 percent for privately owned broadcasters and 34
percent for indigenous groups. But it will not take away
existing concessions to radio and TV networks.
"Such an allocation constitutes a powerful lever for media
pluralism," said Reporters Without Borders.
The law enshrines some universal media rights, including the
right to withhold the name of a source, and prohibits public
officials from censoring media outlets.
Lawmakers had been discussing the media law on-and-off for
four years, but the ruling Alianza Pais party won almost
three-fourths of seats in Congress in February, and now it can
pass laws without having to negotiate with the opposition.
Correa's government has launched TV and radio networks, as
well as a news agency to counteract privately owned media. He
also filed charges against journalists and newspaper owners for
libeling him, although he pardoned the defendants after they
were sentenced to jail or to pay hefty damages.
After taking office in 2007 Correa ushered in a period of
political stability. His government has not faced the kind of
widespread social protests that forced three presidents to step
down in the decade before he took office.
High state spending on infrastructure and social projects
propelled the U.S.-trained economist to a sweeping re-election
victory in February.
But Correa, 50, has been criticized for his strong-arm
governing style. He has quarreled with foreign oil investors,
local banks, telecommunications companies, the U.S. government
and the Catholic Church.
