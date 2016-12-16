Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
QUITO Dec 15 Ecuador on Thursday dispatched soldiers and police officers to an isolated jungle area after a violent protest against a Chinese copper exploration project left one policeman dead and several other security officials injured amid conflicts between mining companies and indigenous communities.
President Rafael Correa declared a 30-day state of emergency in the Morona Santiago province, home to the Panantza-San Carlos exploration project operated by the ExplorCobres company.
His government says "illegally-armed groups" protested against the project on Wednesday.
Local media reported that indigenous groups, who accuse authorities of generating violence by kicking them out of their ancestral home to make way for mining developments, staged the protest.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; and Leslie Adler)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.