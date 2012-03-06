* Ecuacorriente to invest $1.4 bln in copper mine
* Ecuador to invest revenues in roads, hospitals, schools
* Contract marks win for Correa, analyst said
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, March 5 Ecuador's President Rafael
Correa on Tuesday signed the country's first ever large-scale
mining contract, which calls for Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente to
invest $1.4 billion in the El Mirador copper project.
Ecuador has no mining industry to speak of and Correa, a
U.S. trained economist, is eager to attract investment to tap
the country's big copper, gold and silver deposits and diversify
the economy from its dependency on oil exports.
Correa is trying to reap lofty benefits from miners and
negotiations with Ecuacorriente and Canada's Kinross,
which plans to develop the Fruta del Norte gold project, have
taken much longer than initially expected.
"Comrades, today marks the beginning of a new era in Ecuador
... this will be the first large-scale exploitation project," he
said adding that his government is set to receive high revenues
from El Mirador, which it would spend on roads, schools and
hospitals ahead of the 2013 election.
Including royalties, value-added taxes, income tax and
other duties, Ecuacorriente will pay the state about 52 percent
of its revenue.
The government says with El Mirador, Ecuador will become the
state with the highest benefits from a mining project.
"The contract marks ... a political win for
Correa, whose strategy has been to push to the absolute limit
the amount of money that he can extract from the sector while
still ensuring that several major foreign-owned projects move
forward," Eurasia Group analyst Risa Grais-Targow said in a
statement.
El Mirador, an open-pit project in the southern Zamora
Chinchipe region, will pay royalties of between 5 percent and 8
percent, depending on copper prices, and should start production
at the end of 2014. The government estimates there are 4,738
million pounds (2.15 million tonnes) tonnes of copper reserves
at the site.
Grais-Targow said Ecuacorriente may have been more willing
to accept the tough terms demanded by the OPEC-member country
because it is a state-owned company and because China has become
a key source of financing for the Correa government.
Ecuador signed a $2 billion credit deal with China in June
and in October it signed a pact for a $571 million loan with a
Chinese bank, which took total debt commitments to China to
around $7.3 billion, including loans, advance payments for oil
sales, and energy project financing.
MORE CONTRACTS?
Toronto-listed Kinross signed a tentative agreement in
December to invest $1.2 billion, according to the government.
But last month Kinross said it wanted to re-negotiate the deal
in a bid to obtain more favorable economic terms.
The government has warned that negotiations could fall
through because Kinross was making demands that were "over the
top."
Analysts say the tough terms of the deals and the risks of
doing business in a socialist country could deter miners from
investing in Ecuador.
Ecuador is set to negotiate contracts this year with
International Minerals over its Rio Blanco gold-silver
project, with Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper
deposit, and with IAMGOLD which plans to develop the
Quimsacocha gold-copper-silver mine.