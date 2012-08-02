* Andean country rich in minerals, but no big mines
* Reforms are meant to give investors more security
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 2 Ecuador is preparing mining reforms
that should pave the way for the signing of contracts with
several investors, including Canada's Kinross, the South
American country's top mining official said on Thursday.
Ecuador does not have a large-scale mining industry, but it
has big copper, gold and silver deposits, and President Rafael
Correa wants to attract investment to reduce the economy's
dependence on oil exports.
In March, Correa signed the nation's first large-scale
mining contract, under which Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente is due
to invest $1.4 billion in the El Mirador copper project.
However, negotiations with Kinross Gold Corp over its
$1.3 billion Fruta del Norte gold project are well behind
schedule, in part because OPEC-member Ecuador is trying to reap
high benefits from the nascent sector.
A Kinross executive said last month that Ecuador's
government had vowed to amend its mining law, which makes the
signing of a contract more likely.
"The bill will be ready in the next few weeks so that the
president can analyze it and send it to Congress if he thinks
it's right," the minister for non-renewable natural resources,
Wilson Pastor, told reporters.
He said the bill will include two reforms, one that will
delay the coming into force of a windfall tax until miners
recover their investments and a second that will set a ceiling
on mining royalties.
Under existing law, miners have to pay a minimum of 5
percent in royalties, but the law does not state a maximum.
"We'll set a rule in the mining law that will set a range
for copper, gold and other minerals ... a minimum and a
maximum," Pastor said, adding that the reform would bring more
certainty to mining investors.
The ruling Alianza Pais political coalition does not have a
majority in Congress, so opposition parties could block the bill
in a bid to hurt Correa's government as the country heads to a
presidential election scheduled for February next year.
"We're negotiating with Kinross intensively. Our timeline
calls for negotiations to end in August, and a contract would be
signed in September or October," Pastor said.
The Toronto-listed company signed a tentative agreement with
Ecuador in December but later said it wanted to renegotiate the
deal in a bid to obtain a more favorable package of taxes and
royalties.
The government has said the agreements with Ecuacorriente
and Kinross would be a model for future deals, which should
allow Ecuador to develop a large mining industry.
Ecuador also plans to negotiate contracts with International
Minerals over its Rio Blanco gold-silver project, with
Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper deposit, and
with IAMGold, which plans to develop the Quimsacocha
gold-copper-silver mine.
IAMGold has agreed to sell Quimsacocha to INV Metals Inc
in exchange for a stake in the company.
Those three are in relatively advanced stages of
exploration, but junior miners have about 15 other exploration
projects under way.