QUITO, April 30 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa will name a new oil minister and a new finance minister next week, a high-ranking government official told the state-run news agency Andes on Tuesday.

Oil Minister Wilson Pastor will be replaced by Pedro Merizalde, head of the Pacifico refinery project, Correa's legal secretary, Alexis Mera, told the news agency.

Mera also said Correa will name Fausto Herrera as finance minister, replacing Patricio Rivera, who will be appointed minister for economic policy.

Herrera is head of the finance ministry's tax accounts office.

Pastor was appointed oil minister in April 2010. He was in charge of negotiations to force oil companies to sign service contracts in late 2010.

Following the signing of these deals, Ecuador's revenues from the oil sector boomed. The Andean country is OPEC's smallest member and produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Correa won re-election in February with about 57 percent of the vote and later said he planned a cabinet reshuffle. He is scheduled to take office on May 24. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Philip Barbara)