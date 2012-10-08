* Case relates 2006 takeover of Occidental's assets

* Ecuador has 120 days to appeal World Bank's ruling

QUITO Oct 8 Ecuador's upcoming appeal to overturn a ruling that awarded $1.77 billion to U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum could take one to two years, the Andean country's attorney general said on Monday.

The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Friday ordered Ecuador to pay the hefty sum to Occidental, the fourth largest U.S. oil company, as a compensation for taking over its assets in 2006.

Shortly after the ruling was announced, leftist President Rafael Correa said Ecuador would lodge an appeal.

"This new process could take between one and two years, if one looks at previous cases seeking annulment, and taking into account how complex this case is," Attorney General Diego Garcia told reporters.

It took more than six years for the ICSID to issue the original ruling since Occidental Petroleum, also known as Oxy, filed a request for arbitration in July 2006.

The ICSID also ordered Ecuador to pay pre-award interest on the amount at the rate of 4.188 percent per annum, compounded annually from May 2006 until the date of the award. ICSID data shows that Oxy's award was the largest ever arbitration ruling against Ecuador by the center.

Garcia said that once the country files for appeal it will not be obliged to pay the award until the ICSID issues a new ruling, but that interest payments would continue to apply.

He said ICSID regulations allow Ecuador to file for appeal within 120 days of the original ruling.

The Ecuadorean government decided to terminate Occidental Petroleum's contract in May 2006, arguing that the company had sold a stake in its operations without government consent.

Ecuador's withdrawal from the ICSID in 2009 does not make the country exempt from the ruling because it was filed in 2006.

At the time, Occidental was Ecuador's largest oil investor, extracting around 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The company's operations are now controlled by state-run Petroamazonas.

Ecuador has two other cases pending at the ICSID: one filed by Burlington Resources, a subsidiary of U.S. energy company ConocoPhillips, and another by French oil company Perenco. The companies are seeking compensation related to confiscation of assets by the Ecuadorean government in 2009.

Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day.