QUITO Nov 2 A World Bank tribunal reduced to
about $1 billion the amount Ecuador must pay Occidental
Petroleum Corp in compensation for seizing the
U.S.-based company's assets, in a decision made public on
Monday.
In 2012, the International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes awarded Occidental $1.77 billion. The award
was cut by 40 percent to reflect the fact that Occidental in
2006 had sold the field to China's Andes Petroleum for $400
million.
"The Committee has found that the Tribunal manifestly
exceeded its powers by wrongly assuming jurisdiction with regard
to the investment now beneficially owned by the Chinese investor
Andes," reads the decision posted on the tribunal's website.
Occidental said it confirmed the decision was for $1 billion
plus interest and declined further comment.
Ecuador in 2006 seized the field known as Block 15 from
Occidental, arguing that the sale to Andes Petroleum had been
carried out without government consent.
President Rafael Correa first announced the partial
annulment, reiterating that Ecuador was in talks with the
company to seek an agreement.
"We've presented a proposal to OXY ... and with this final
decision we'll continue to negotiate," he said on Twitter.
At the time of the contract termination, Occidental was
Ecuador's largest oil investor, extracting around 100,000
barrels of oil per day.
Occidental Petroleum, also known as Oxy, filed a request for
arbitration in July 2006.
The 2012 decision said Ecuador's seizure of an oil block
operated by Occidental was "tantamount to expropriation."
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Additional reporting by
Alexandra Ulmer, Brian Ellsworth and Girish Gupta; Editing by
Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)