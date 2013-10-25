QUITO Oct 25 Ecuador's state-run oil firm, Petroamazonas, expects to invest $3.2 billion in its operations next year and forecasts stable output of around 322,000 barrels per day (bpd), its general manager said on Friday.

Production by Petroamazonas, the operations division of state oil company Petroecuador, accounts for just over 60 percent of the crude pumped in the South American OPEC nation.

Petroamazonas' general manager, Oswaldo Madrid, told Reuters the planned investments for next year represent an increase of $200 million over this year's figure.

He said the company expected to add some 50 million barrels in 2014 to its current reserves of about 2.3 billion barrels. It expects to have produced an average of 325,000 bpd this year.

This month, Madrid added, Petroamazonas hopes to hear from foreign partners who may help it boost production and increase reserves at 16 oil fields. It has made a proposal to 31 companies for fee-for-service contracts.

The government of President Rafael Correa revamped Ecuador's oil field contracts in 2010 by ordering joint-venture partners to become service contractors. Since then, Correa has focused on boosting oil output through heavy state investment.