QUITO, July 14 Ecuador's government said on
Thursday that the oil bloc known as ITT holds 750 million
barrels more than originally estimated, boosting the field's
reserves to 1.67 billion barrels.
The increase followed the drilling of an exploratory well in
the Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini (ITT) field located in a
national park in the Amazon.
The government of President Rafael Correa in 2013 opened ITT
to oilfield development despite criticism by environmentalists.
"This means that national oil reserves are now 4 billion
barrels," Vice President Jorge Glas told reporters.
Authorities expect in August to start production at
Tiputini, the only area of ITT that lies outside the Yasuni
nature reserve. Output is expected to reach 20,000 barrels per
day (bpd) by the end of the year.
Glas said the new reserves figures boost ITT's estimated
production to 300,000 bpd in 2022.
Ecuador had initially asked wealthy nations to donate
billions of dollars in exchange for leaving ITT's oil reserves
underground as a way of protecting the Yasuni National Park,
which is home to endangered species.
Correa's government scrapped that initiative after failing
to raise enough money.
Ecuador, the smallest member of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, produces about 540,000 bpd.
