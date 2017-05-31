(Adds details, Schlumberger comment)
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO May 31 Ecuador wants to negotiate a
payment plan with oil service companies owed more than $2
billion and expects to begin talks with main creditor
Schlumberger in coming days, its new oil minister told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Ecuador's economy has struggled since the 2014 collapse of
oil prices and a devastating earthquake last year that killed
some 670 people and cost an estimated $3 billion.
The smallest member of OPEC has built up debts for oilfield
services that Schlumberger, which is owed about $1 billion, has
described as causing "considerable financial stress."
Oil Minister Carlos Perez, a former Halliburton executive
named by new President Lenin Moreno this month, expressed
confidence the situation would be resolved.
"In the case of Schlumberger it is a holistic conversation,
in which we will review rates, part of the debt with them, and
additional investments," he said in an interview in his office
in the mountainous capital Quito.
Perez said the conversations would probably start this week.
"We have to reach payment agreements with companies, be it
with (central bank notes) or other types of bonds, and another
part in cash," he said.
Ecuador last month gave Schlumberger $150 million in central
bank notes that can be used to pay taxes, as part of efforts to
pay down its debt with the company.
Ecuador also has debts with Halliburton, Sinopec and
smaller local providers, Perez said.
A Schlumberger spokesperson said the company was optimistic
about the Moreno government and open to negotiation of contracts
but that it expected proof that debt that has accumulated over
22 months will be paid.
The Andean country also wants to propose a broad
renegotiation of contracts with service companies, based on
international crude prices, to stimulate investment, Perez said.
"One of the things we're trying to include is indexing the
contracts to the WTI prices," he said.
Perez also expects oil production in Ecuador to ramp up to
about 700,000 barrels per day, up from around 535,000 bpd
currently, in the next four years. He cautioned that would
depend on the scale of investments.
