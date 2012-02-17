QUITO Feb 17 Ecuador state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday that ConocoPhillips and Petrovietnam had won a tender to purchase a total of 7.5 million barrels of Oriente crude oil.

ConocoPhillips will purchase about 5 million barrels, while Vietnam's state oil and gas group Petrovietnam has agreed to buy some 2.5 million barrels, Petroecuador said in a statement.

Meanwhile Noble Americas will buy about 1.1 million barrels of Napo crude oil, the statement said.

The crudes will be delivered to the companies in March, April and May, it said.

Last year, the leverage price that buyers paid for Napo and Oriente - the two types of crudes produced in Ecuador - rose 35 percent to $97.6 per barrel, the central bank said this week.

The output of state-run firms Petroecuador and Petroamazonas accounts for just over 60 percent of the roughly 500,000 barrels of crude per day that Ecuador produced on average last year.

The companies plan to merge their upstream operations in the next few months.