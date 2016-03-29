QUITO, March 28 Ecuador's oil minister said on
Monday he will travel to Colombia and Mexico this week to
discuss a proposed meeting between Latin American oil producers
to unify the region in backing an output freeze or other
measures to bolster prices.
The gathering between Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and
Venezuela was originally expected at the start of March but was
delayed due to scheduling difficulties.
Ecuador's Oil Minister Carlos Pareja told reporters on
Monday they were hoping to hold the meeting before OPEC and
non-OPEC producers meet in Doha next month.
"This Wednesday we're going to Colombia and Mexico to
discuss this meeting, it would be extraordinary that it be held
here in Quito before the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting," he said.
A meeting would be the first significant sign that non-OPEC
producers Colombia and Mexico were involved in an effort to
bolster prices, which have been hit hard by worries about global
oversupply.
Ecuador and Venezuela have pushed hard for the OPEC,
non-OPEC meeting because they have suffered more during the
recent price plunge than most producers because of their
economies heavy reliance on oil.
