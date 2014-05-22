QUITO May 22 Ecuador's environmental regulator
gave the go-ahead Thursday to oil company Petroamazonas to
develop two of three fields in its ITT project, one of the
country's largest oil areas, controversially located around an
ecological reserve.
State-run Petroamazonas will be able to exploit the Tiputini
field outside of the Yasuni National Park and the Tambococha
field inside it, but the third field - Ishpingo - was deemed to
be located in an ecologically delicate area.
The ITT project, whose name takes an initial from each of
the fields, contains 920 million barrels of proven and probable
reserves and is the jewel in the crown of OPEC's smallest
member, which pumps around 530,000 barrels a day.
The Tiputini field is expected to pump its first oil in
March 2016, according to the environment ministry.
"Once the permit has been signed by the environmental
authority, Petroamazonas will be able to begin preparatory
work," the ministry said in a statement. That signature is seen
as a formality and not likely to be an obstacle to the project.
The ITT project is being revived after plans to preserve the
area, declared a natural biosphere by UNESCO in 1998, fell
apart. The idea was for international donors to pay Ecuador
compensation in return for leaving the zone
untouched.
Oil extraction in Ecuador's portion of the Amazon rainforest
has been controversial, as some projects by other companies have
polluted water and land near areas inhabited by indigenous
populations.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Peter Murphy and
Bernadette Baum)